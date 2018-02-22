Louisville man charged with murder after double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville police have arrested a man for a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

James Edward Joiner III was arrested late Wednesday night.

Investigators say Joiner was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

22-year-old Michael Winters was found dead outside the liquor store.

The second man was dropped off at the Okolona Fire Station on Preston Highway by a pizza delivery driver.

Police say the men met in the parking lot of the liquor store for a drug deal.

Joiner is due to be arraigned Friday on murder, drug charges and more.

