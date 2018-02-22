Louisville man charged with murder after double shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with murder after double shooting

Posted: Updated:
James Edward Joiner III (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) James Edward Joiner III (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville police have arrested a man for a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

James Edward Joiner III was arrested late Wednesday night.

Investigators say Joiner was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

22-year-old Michael Winters was found dead outside the liquor store.

The second man was dropped off at the Okolona Fire Station on Preston Highway by a pizza delivery driver.

Police say the men met in the parking lot of the liquor store for a drug deal.

Joiner is due to be arraigned Friday on murder, drug charges and more.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.