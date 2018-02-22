Horseshoe Casino temporarily closes as Ohio River continues to rise

The hotel and casino at Horseshoe Southern Indiana closed on Feb. 22 because of the rising Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closed as of on Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

Additionally, the casino tweeted that all events scheduled from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 are cancelled. Anyone with any questions is invited to call (866) 605-9088.

DUE TO A RISING OHIO RIVER, HORSESHOE SOUTHERN INDIANA IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED EFFECTIVE THURS. 2/22, 10AM. ALL PROMOTIONS, EVENTS, & ENTERTAINMENT FOR 2/23-2/25 ARE CANCELLED. ANNOUNCEMENTS ABOUT REOPENING WILL BE SENT ASAP. FOR UPDATES, FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK OR CALL 866-605-9088 — Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) February 22, 2018

