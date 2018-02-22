Spring has sprung at Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center (MAEC) presents the second annual Spring Art Show.

The Mellwood Spring Art Show is a juried event featuring 50+ local artists, food, drinks, and performances. It's on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 2018.

Alongside local artists selling their work, the Spring Art Show will showcase dance performances by the Fleur de Lis Ballet Academy, various musical performances, and circus tricks from Cirque Louis. Karl Otto and Renda Writer will each create large-scale live art pieces during the event.

There will be multiple food vendors including Kingsley Catering, Long Shot Lobsta, Gastro Motoring, and Steel City Pops. The Bristol Bar & Grill will sell beer, mimosas, and wontons throughout the event.

This two-day event goes from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The event will occur in the Monet and Picasso Event Rooms located at 1860 Mellwood Avenue.

