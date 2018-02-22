'Mom and Dad' movie starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair and shot in Louisville showing at Speed Art Museum

The movie "Mom and Dad," featuring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, was shot in Louisville in 2016. (Courtesy: Speed Art Museum website)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie that was shot in Louisville has made its way to the big screen.

The movie "Mom and Dad," featuring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, was shot in Louisville in 2016. It was shown Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Speed Art Museum.

The movie is considered a comedic horror film about parents who turn against their children. The museum's film curator says screening the movie in Louisville is important, because the production has come full circle, and it shows, "that Louisville and the state of Kentucky is an amazing place, that more feature films are being shot here, which is also helping the economy."

Residents can catch two more screenings tonight, Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tina Mills, a Fisherville, Kentucky, resident, allowed some of the film to be shot in her home in Aug. 2016.

"The shoot lasted about three days," Mills said, during the filming.

"It's a horror/comedy where some kind of entity takes over mom and dad," Mills said.

When Hollywood first knocked on Mills' door, she said she had her doubts.

"It was like they just said Nicolas Cage died," she said. "This is not true."

Soon enough, Cage was there, along with co-star Selma Blair, filming 12-15 hour days, fitting in like family.

"Selma...she actually sat on my front porch and tweeted a picture of how much she loves Kentucky and the clouds," Mills said. "She took pictures with all the neighbors, with my family, with my grandbaby. Selma was a doll."

I love these clouds. I love this view. I will miss this green. Almost finished. Have loved… https://t.co/ygn1ob24gv — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) August 23, 2016

Mills' sprawling home, on five acres in Fisherville, Kentucky, was 20 minutes from downtown Louisville. The film crew built a basement within Mills' basement. Beams that were part of the set were still visible at the time of our Aug. 2016 interview, but were just for show. We can't give away the plot, but a vital scene in the movie took place there.

"Basically they blew up my basement," Mills said.

Scott Irick was the art department coordinator on the Mom and Dad picture.

"We're putting Kentucky on the map, as this is the place to go to come make movies," Irick said, in Aug. 2016. "We have good people, good resources, good crew, good equipment, good locations."

At the time, the Louisville native praised rules from the legislature giving tax breaks to the entertainment industry.

"It's creating lots of local jobs and giving people who worked month-to-month steady employment," he said at the time.

Mills said the cast and crew neared 100 at her home.

"And over here is where they signed my wall," she added, pointing to a cherished spot in the house. "There's Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair."

Her son, Ethan, even landed a gig as a stand-in for Cage.

"Who can say a movie was filmed in their home?" Mills asked.

