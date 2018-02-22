Louisville's health department offering free classes to help smo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's health department offering free classes to help smokers quit

Posted: Updated:
Louisville's health department is offering free classes to help smokers kick the habit. Louisville's health department is offering free classes to help smokers kick the habit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're thinking about kicking the tobacco habit, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and its partners are offering free classes to help get you started. 

It's part of the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking (FFS) program, and includes eight sessions from the end of February through May. The program includes support group meetings and free nicotine replacement patches and gum.

Registration is required in advance. You can register by phone by calling 574-STOP (574-7867), emailing StopSmoking@louisvilleky.gov. Click here to access the registration form on the health department's website

Below is a list of upcoming classes.

February 28 – April 11

Wednesdays, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Family Health Centers, Fairdale

1000 Neighborhood Pl.

March 6 – April 17

Tuesdays, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Norton Brownsboro Hospital

4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd.

March 7 – April 18

Wednesdays, 2:00– 3:30 pm

Newburg Library

4800 Exeter Ave.

March 20 – May 1

Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Family Health Center, East Broadway

834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor

April 2 – May 14

Mondays, 12:00 – 1:30 pm

Family Health Centers, East Broadway

834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor

Some Kentucky lawmakers and organizations are calling for taxes on cigarettes to increase by at least $1 a pack. 

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.