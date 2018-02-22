Louisville's health department offering free classes to help smokers quit

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.
Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.
