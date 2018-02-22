Accused drunk driver charged with killing Colts player, Uber dri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Accused drunk driver charged with killing Colts player, Uber driver, wants confession thrown out


Jeffrey Monroe, 54, died after he was struck outside his car after stopping on Interstate 70 to help Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Feb. 4, 2018. Jeffrey Monroe, 54, died after he was struck outside his car after stopping on Interstate 70 to help Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Feb. 4, 2018.
Edwin Jackson, 26, died on Feb. 4 after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Indiana. Edwin Jackson, 26, died on Feb. 4 after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Indiana.
Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The accused drunk driver charged with killing an Indianapolis Colts player and an Uber driver wants his confession thrown out.

His attorney says officers failed to read 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala his rights after the Feb. 4 crash.

He faces four felony charges for the crash that killed linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe.

Prosecutors say Orrego-Savala's blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Authorities say he was in the country illegally at the time of the crash after being deported twice.

