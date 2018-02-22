Cinemark bans big bags from movie theaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cinemark is banning big bags from the theater.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 22, the chain no longer allows people to bring in bags bigger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches, but customers can still have diaper bags and medical bags.

The company says the change is for safety reasons.

Staff members can inspect all bags brought into the buildings.

The company operates several theaters in Louisville, including Mall St. Matthews, Tinseltown and Preston Crossings.

