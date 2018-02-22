Fairdale High School latest to join Academies of Louisville program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Fairdale High School will be the latest school to join the Academies of Louisville program at Jefferson County Public Schools starting in the 2018-19 school year, JCPS announced Thursday.

Fairdale students will be placed in one of four academies – one for freshmen and others for civil service, public service and global service – throughout their high school careers, giving JCPS 12 academy high schools in the developing program that provides students with career-focused learning opportunities in partnership with area businesses.

Marty Pollio, who has been selected as the next superintendent of JCPS, said the addition of Fairdale as an academy school shows momentum for the program that launched in the current school year.

“This initiative relies on strong school-business partnerships and work-based learning opportunities,” Pollio said in a statement. “By aligning workforce and education, we are moving forward together to offer a new kind of educational experience in order to prepare a new generation of young people who will graduate from high school ready for college, careers and life.”

Becoming an academy school won’t be a significant leap for Fairdale, which has given students hands-on opportunities to learn about law enforcement, fire science and heavy machinery, according to the district.

JCPS said Fairdale will add an academy coach to act as a liaison between the school and area businesses as well as assistant principals and counselors for each academy.

“We’re so proud to highlight the great work that's been done between our school, our community and business partners over the past decade,” Brandy Corbin, principal of Fairdale High School, said in a statement. “It’s an unparalleled advantage to have this level of support, and we’re excited that we can give back by graduating students who are prepared to excel in their chosen fields and in their lives.”

