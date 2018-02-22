Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.More >>
Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
A police officer’s use of an automatic license plate reader to stop and arrest a Kentucky man was not a violation of the man’s right to privacy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.More >>
A police officer’s use of an automatic license plate reader to stop and arrest a Kentucky man was not a violation of the man’s right to privacy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.More >>
As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.More >>
As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.More >>
“I think it’s unfortunate because in many cases the only way the public knows what’s going on in a criminal prosecution, which often ends up in a plea agreement or settlement, is the discovery filed in court,” said prominent First-Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker, who represents WDRB. “This will add to the lack of information the public has about the criminal justice process.”More >>
“I think it’s unfortunate because in many cases the only way the public knows what’s going on in a criminal prosecution, which often ends up in a plea agreement or settlement, is the discovery filed in court,” said prominent First-Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker, who represents WDRB. “This will add to the lack of information the public has about the criminal justice process.”More >>
Cellphone videos and statements from eyewitnesses show officers kicking and punching Lewis Lyttle, including while he was handcuffed.More >>
Cellphone videos and statements from eyewitnesses show officers kicking and punching Lewis Lyttle, including while he was handcuffed.More >>
On Monday, Judge Cunningham filed a notice of disqualification, potentially removing himself from the case because his impartiality "might reasonably be questioned." However, the judge ultimately left it up to prosecutors and defense attorneys to decide whether he should recuse. Both sides filed a response saying the attorneys had no objection to Cunningham presiding over the case.More >>
On Monday, Judge Cunningham filed a notice of disqualification, potentially removing himself from the case because his impartiality "might reasonably be questioned." However, the judge ultimately left it up to prosecutors and defense attorneys to decide whether he should recuse. Both sides filed a response saying the attorneys had no objection to Cunningham presiding over the case.More >>
Evidence in the case will show, attorney Tad Thomas wrote, that the defendants "were part of a massive cover up of the sexual abuse in the Explorer's Program..."More >>
Evidence in the case will show, attorney Tad Thomas wrote, that the defendants "were part of a massive cover up of the sexual abuse in the Explorer's Program..."More >>
The video allegedly shows staffers eating Gynnya’s food, leaving her lying in the same position for 10 hours without doing a close examination to see if she was Ok and failing to immediately provide CPR when they learned she was not breathing.More >>
The video allegedly shows staffers eating Gynnya’s food, leaving her lying in the same position for 10 hours without doing a close examination to see if she was Ok and failing to immediately provide CPR when they learned she was not breathing.More >>