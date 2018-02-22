Indiana's attorney general visits White House to discuss school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's attorney general visits White House to discuss school safety and gun laws

Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's attorney general visited the White House on Thursday, Feb. 22, to speak with President Trump and others about ways to improve school safety and strengthen firearm laws.

According to a news release from the office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Hill also spoke with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The meeting came a week after the mass shootings at a Parkland, Florida, high school. 

Hill cited Indiana's so-called "Red Flag Law," which, in the words of the news release, is "a statute enabling officers to take possession of guns, pending formal hearings, from people they believe pose threats to themselves or others."

"I shared with the President today the same themes I have shared with Hoosiers at home," Hill said, in a statement. "We must strengthen school security through the effective use of technology and personnel. We must keep guns from dangerous people through more deliberate application of Indiana's Red Flag Law. And we must double down on gun crimes by further enhancing penalties for offenses committed with guns beyond what current laws provide."

