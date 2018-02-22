LMPD officer accused of beating 2 children with belt

The officer, who has been employed with LMPD since 2011, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an investigationMore >>
The officer, who has been employed with LMPD since 2011, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an investigationMore >>
His attorney says officers failed to read 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala his rights after the February 4th crash.More >>
His attorney says officers failed to read 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala his rights after the February 4th crash.More >>
Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.More >>
A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.More >>
A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was shot several times inside a business in Old Louisville.More >>
A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was shot several times inside a business in Old Louisville.More >>
Police say the teen will be charged with attempted murder.More >>
Police say the teen will be charged with attempted murder.More >>