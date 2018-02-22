LMPD officer accused of beating 2 children with belt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer accused of beating 2 children with belt

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with an alleged incident that took place almost a year ago.

According to the LMPD's public affairs office, Christopher Dudley, an officer with LMPD's Second Division, was charged on Feb. 22 with fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal abuse. 

The charges came in the form of a criminal summons and were recommended by the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, according to LMPD.

According to the summons, the incident took place on Feb. 26, 2017. Police say Dudley became angry when his children -- at the time ages 6 and 9 -- overcooked macaroni and cheese in the microwave, causing the house to fill with smoke. In response, Dudley allegedly hit the 6-year-old seven times with a belt and the 9-year-old 10 times. 

The 9-year-old is an autistic child, according to police.

Dudley told the mother's children that they had received a beating -- and the conversation was recorded, according to police.

Dudley, who has been employed with LMPD since 2011, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an investigation by the department's Public Integrity Unit.

The department did not release any further information. 

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

