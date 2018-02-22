Indiana Senate passes Sunday alcohol sales bill, governor plans to sign it

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
