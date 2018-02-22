Indiana Senate passes Sunday alcohol sales bill, governor plans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate passes Sunday alcohol sales bill, governor plans to sign it

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A bill legalizing Sunday carryout alcohol sales in Indiana is on its way to the governor and could take effect soon.

The state Senate voted 38-10 Thursday to give final legislative approval to repealing Indiana's Sunday alcohol sales ban that's been in place since the Prohibition era nearly a century ago.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said earlier Thursday he has a pen ready and "won't let too many Sundays pass" before signing the bill.

The Indiana House approved the bill last week after an amendment making it effective immediately after being signed by the governor, rather than July 1.

Lawmakers for decades have debated ending the ban, but those proposals all foundered amid squabbling among interest groups. That abruptly changed this year with Republican legislative leaders endorsing the change.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

