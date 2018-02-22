Lebanon Junction crews preparing to utilize flood gates as nearby river continues to overflow

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joann Logsdon has been packing boxes for three days.

She's been through the song and rain dance before, the third time she's had water reach near or above or head inside her Bullitt County home.

"It's done this so many times I'm getting used to it I think," Logsdon said.

However, this is the worst it's been in several years. She lives in Lebanon Junction not far from the Rolling Fork River, where a flood warning is in effect as more rain continues to move in. Moderate flooding is in the forecast until Sunday.

Crews have been out around the clock to monitor the rising water. They have a plan in place using flood gates to try to contain the water in this area so they can pump it out.

"We don't put the gates in until we have to," Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said. "Once we put the gates in, it isolates this side. But like I said, 'I'm hoping we don't have to.'"

Dangerfield said neighbors close-by should have a plan too, especially the ones near the flood gates.

"You just gotta be aware that when it starts to come, be prepared to move," he said. "And hopefully everybody will band together like I've seen it in the past, and the neighbors help neighbors and get out. "

