Lebanon Junction crews preparing to utilize flood gates as nearby river continues to overflow

Lebanon Junction crews preparing to utilize flood gates as nearby river continues to overflow

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joann Logsdon has been packing boxes for three days.

She's been through the song and rain dance before, the third time she's had water reach near or above or head inside her Bullitt County home.

"It's done this so many times I'm getting used to it I think," Logsdon said.

However, this is the worst it's been in several years. She lives in Lebanon Junction not far from the Rolling Fork River, where a flood warning is in effect as more rain continues to move in. Moderate flooding is in the forecast until Sunday. 

Crews have been out around the clock to monitor the rising water. They have a plan in place using flood gates to try to contain the water in this area so they can pump it out. 

"We don't put the gates in until we have to," Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said. "Once we put the gates in, it isolates this side. But like I said, 'I'm hoping we don't have to.'"

Dangerfield said neighbors close-by should have a plan too, especially the ones near the flood gates.

"You just gotta be aware that when it starts to come, be prepared to move," he said. "And hopefully everybody will band together like I've seen it in the past, and the neighbors help neighbors and get out. "

