First woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault, who lives in Louisville, honored on the Kentucky Senate floor

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

Rachael Denhollander was the first to come forward and tell the story of how her innocence was stolen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fresh off of Larry Nassar's sentencing and reliving an emotional roller coaster, Rachael Denhollander was back in her Kentucky home Thursday.

The former gymnast has lived in Louisville for the past five years. It's where her husband goes to school.

"He's currently in the Ph.D. program at Southern Baptist Theological seminary," she said.

On Thursday, she made the 50 minute trip along I-64 to Frankfort. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville recognized Denhollander on the Senate floor.

"Rachael is a truly amazing young woman," McGarvey said. "I stand in complete admiration of her courage."

He also filed a resolution honoring her bravery and for bringing national attention to sexual assault.

"It gives me a lot of hope for being able to work in what is now my home state, to be able to work with lawmakers toward legislative reform to make Kentucky a safer place for children," Denhollander said.

Denhollander was the first to come forward and tell the story of how her innocence was stolen. She said as an Olympic and Michigan State University doctor, Nassar engaged in humiliating sex acts without her permission. Over 150 victims would follow with similar stories.

"I'm just incredibly grateful for where we are," Denhollander said. "To have everyone's voices heard is a gift that not many survivors get."

Nasser was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

"Larry will never be able to hurt anyone again," Denhollander.said. "That was the motivation and the goal. I do believe justice has been done,"

Denhollander's mission is far from over. She's working to get what she calls better legislation to protect girls, both in Michigan and on the federal level.

