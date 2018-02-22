Jesse Bacon named new superintendent of Bullitt County Schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jesse Bacon named new superintendent of Bullitt County Schools

Posted: Updated:
Jesse Bacon Jesse Bacon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County School Board selected a new superintendent Thursday night.

Jesse Bacon, currently the principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg, beat out three other candidates for the job.

It'll become official when his contract is voted on next month.

He'll replace current superintendent Keith Davis, who is set to retire at the end of June.

