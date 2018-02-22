Coast Guard on standby as Ohio River flood waters reach dangerous levels

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has two boats standing by in Louisville as the Ohio River rises to dangerous levels.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river. The Jefferson County Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby as the water level rise.

"It doesn't matter if you're an experience Mariner or just the general public, just make sure that when you're out on the water, you're wearing a life jacket, you know what you're doing, because these waters are fast, and they're dangerous," said Lt. Micheal Metz with the U.S. Coast Guard Ohio Valley.

The Harrods Creek Fire Department, which had to clear equipment out of its own fire station on River Road. is part of that team. The assistant chief expects a few feet of water is inside.

Rescue crews said if people listen to their warnings, their help won't be needed.

"It only takes a few inches of water, that's moving, to sweep a car off the road," said Kent Kruer, Assistant Chief of the Harrods Creek Fire Department. "And the other thing a lot of people don't think about is you don't know what the road condition is under that water."

Rescuers said that even walking through water can knock someone off their feet and claim a life.

