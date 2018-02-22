Coast Guard on standby as Ohio River flood waters reach dangerou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coast Guard on standby as Ohio River flood waters reach dangerous levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has two boats standing by in Louisville as the Ohio River rises to dangerous levels.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river. The Jefferson County Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby as the water level rise.

"It doesn't matter if you're an experience Mariner or just the general public, just make sure that when you're out on the water, you're wearing a life jacket, you know what you're doing, because these waters are fast, and they're dangerous," said Lt. Micheal Metz with the U.S. Coast Guard Ohio Valley.

The Harrods Creek Fire Department, which had to clear equipment out of its own fire station on River Road. is part of that team. The assistant chief expects a few feet of water is inside. 

Rescue crews said if people listen to their warnings, their help won't be needed.

"It only takes a few inches of water, that's moving, to sweep a car off the road," said Kent Kruer, Assistant Chief of the Harrods Creek Fire Department. "And the other thing a lot of people don't think about is you don't know what the road condition is under that water." 

Rescuers said that even walking through water can knock someone off their feet and claim a life. 

