LEWIS | Bellarmine wraps up regular season with 57th straight ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Bellarmine wraps up regular season with 57th straight home win

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine was slow out of the gate but put together a big second half to knock off the University of Indianapolis 82-67 Thursday night at Knights Hall in the regular season finale. BU trailed 43-38 at halftime

The victory was the Knights 57th consecutive home win and a school-record tying 111th win for the senior class, which was recognized before game time.

Senior guard Brent Bach paced the Knights with 26 points. Junior forward Adam Eberhard flirted with a triple double, finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

UIndy guard Ajay Lawton led the Greyhounds with 18 points.

Bellarmine wraps up the regular season with a 25-2 record (16-2 in GLVC) and now heads to Edwardsville, Illinois to open GLVC Tournament play next week.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.