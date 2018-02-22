LEWIS | Bellarmine wraps up regular season with 57th straight home win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine was slow out of the gate but put together a big second half to knock off the University of Indianapolis 82-67 Thursday night at Knights Hall in the regular season finale. BU trailed 43-38 at halftime

The victory was the Knights 57th consecutive home win and a school-record tying 111th win for the senior class, which was recognized before game time.

Senior guard Brent Bach paced the Knights with 26 points. Junior forward Adam Eberhard flirted with a triple double, finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

UIndy guard Ajay Lawton led the Greyhounds with 18 points.

Bellarmine wraps up the regular season with a 25-2 record (16-2 in GLVC) and now heads to Edwardsville, Illinois to open GLVC Tournament play next week.

