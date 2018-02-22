CRAWFORD | Offense stalls, but Louisville women beat Virginia to close in on ACC title

The Louisville women's basketball team played stifling defense to beat Virginia 51-39 despite a tough night on the offensive end. The win boosts Louisville to 28-2 and within one win of an ACC regular-season title.More >>
The Louisville women's basketball team played stifling defense to beat Virginia 51-39 despite a tough night on the offensive end. The win boosts Louisville to 28-2 and within one win of an ACC regular-season title.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
It wasn't pretty, but the result was perfection -- Louisville completed a perfect 8-0 slate in ACC road play to improve to 27-2 overall in Sunday's 67-57 win at North Carolina.More >>
It wasn't pretty, but the result was perfection -- Louisville completed a perfect 8-0 slate in ACC road play to improve to 27-2 overall in Sunday's 67-57 win at North Carolina.More >>
Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.More >>
John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.More >>
John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.More >>