Extra MSD crews working around the clock to manage rising floodwaters

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Ohio River on the rise, MSD has a big job.

Chief Operations Officer Brian Bingham said 150 extra crew members are working around the clock on flood protection in Louisville. Projections show the river will crest early next week at over 34 feet on the upper gauge and nearly 66 feet on the lower gauge.

"The river comes up fairly slow, maybe a foot or two a day on the upper gauge," Bingham said. "So we can prepare for it, we can put things in place."

Floodwaters have already shut down River Road. MSD said people should expect flood wall road closures over the next week. Right now, 14 of the city's 16 flood pump stations, which are manned 24/7, are running. All 16 pumps are expected to be running by the weekend.

"We close the river off so it can't back up into the city, flooding us," Bingham said. "Now we're pumping the water out of the city so we don't back it up onto people."

Bingham said this flooding event is different than the one in 1997.

"In 1997, there were actually two flooding incidents that occurred," he said. "There was the initial heavy rain in the interior part of the county. and then before it could all drain out of the county, the river came up from the storm moving up through the Ohio Valley, which then created the Ohio River flooding."

Over the last 20 years, MSD has built 1 billion gallons of inland water storage area. Several flood pump stations have also been rebuilt or upgraded.

"We handled it well in '97, and we'll handle it well now," Bingham said.

MSD said this is expected to be the 10th-highest river crest in the city's history.

