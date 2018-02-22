Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials in southern Indiana now confirm an accidental drowning killed a postal worker delivering mail in Madison.

Teelah Kappeler, 31 died Saturday.

Her husband, Mark Kappeler, said her car was found upside down, flipped on its top in a creek off Little Brushy Fork Road. It's believed she was knocked unconscious before the accidental drowning.

The couple had been married 11 years when their life together was cut short.

“The road that the accident happened on, it's a one-lane road. It's gravel,” Kappeler said.

On Saturday, Teelah Kappeler was delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service when she never came home. She had only been on the job several weeks.

“Just potholes everywhere, the sides of the road, you can see, have been eroding,” Kappeler said. “She told me, basically, this is the longest, hardest route that is anywhere around this area.”

Officials in Jefferson County said her car went off the road and landed in a creek likely from high water. She was still wearing a seatbelt but was stuck upside down. The coroner said she died from an accidental drowning.

“It’s the worst time of my life,” Kappeler said.

He believes there should have been warning signs and a guardrail in this area.

“This is totally an unnecessary loss," Kappeler said. "It should never have happened."

Despite what he's been through, he's staying positive for his two young daughters.

“We had something special that so many people don't ever find," Kappeler said. "We loved each other, every moment we had."

Now he’s left relish on precious moments and happy memories spent together as a family.

“I would have liked to have had so much more time, so many more years with her," Kappeler said. "I'm very thankful for the time we have had together."

Services for Teelah Kappeler will be held on Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Madison, Indiana.

