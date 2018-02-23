UPDATE: UK officials respond to Yahoo! Sports report that U of L and UK players listed in FBI documents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky officials responded Friday morning to a Yahoo! Sports exclusive report that University of Louisville and UK players were listed in FBI documents outlining a so-called "pay-for-play" scheme.

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs. Yahoo looked at detailed expense reports, which are currently in the hands of the FBI.

The reports are from former agent Andy Miller, his associate Christian Dawkins, and his agency, ASM Sports.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Bam Adebayo is named on one balance sheet for the agency. It says the agency paid him $12,000 while he was still in high school and then gave him a loan for $36,500.

The same balance sheet shows the agency gave former UK player Nerlens Noel a $4,350 loan.

The agency also allegedly gave a $2,300 loan to former U of L Cardinal Juan Palacios. Palacios last played at U of L in 2007.

An expense report from Dawkins lists payments and flight expenses for former Cardinal recruit Brian Bowen. Bowen left U of L after being named in the initial FBI report.

A separate Dawkins expense report lists meals with players or their families. Current Kentucky player Kevin Knox is listed on that report. Meeting with an agent is not an NCAA violation, unless that agent pays for the meal.

On Friday morning, UK President Eli Capilouto, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and Coach John Calipari released separate statements.

Capilouto stated:

"As I said to our Board of Trustees this morning, we learned late last night of a report from Yahoo Sports that provides more details regarding documents related to the federal investigation of potential NCAA violations. We began immediately to conduct our due diligence, and we will cooperate fully with any appropriate authorities. That is our commitment as a university to our Board of Trustees and to the Commonwealth. I will keep you informed of any developments should they arise in this matter."

Barnhart stated:

"We are aware of the report today by Yahoo! Sports. We have not been contacted by the FBI or the NCAA, but since learning of the report, we have reached out to both the NCAA and our league office. We will be conducting an internal review. At this time, we have no further comment."

Calipari stated:

"I have no relationship with Andy Miller or any of his associates. Neither my staff nor I utilized any agent, including Andy Miller or any of his associates, to provide any financial benefits to a current or former Kentucky student-athlete. We will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities."

Other schools connected to this Yahoo report include Duke, Michigan State, USC, Texas, and North Carolina. Yahoo says it reached out to all schools listed in the documents, and none would comment. We don't know whether the NCAA has started its investigation.

Click here to read the full Yahoo! Sports report.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.