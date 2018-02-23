Yahoo! Sports exclusive: U of L & UK players listed in FBI pay-for-play documents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs. Yahoo looked at detailed expense reports, which are currently in the hands of the FBI.

The reports are from former agent Andy Miller, his associate Christian Dawkins, and his agency, ASM Sports.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Bam Adebayo is named on one balance sheet for the agency. It says the agency paid him $12,000 while he was still in high school and then gave him a loan for $36,500.

The same balance sheet shows the agency gave former UK player Nerlens Noel a $4,350 loan.

The agency also allegedly gave a $2,300 loan to former U of L Cardinal Juan Palacios. Palacios last played at U of L in 2007.

An expense report from Dawkins lists payments and flight expenses for former Cardinal recruit Brian Bowen. Bowen left U of L after being named in the initial FBI report.

A separate Dawkins expense report lists meals with players or their families. Current Kentucky player Kevin Knox is listed on that report. Meeting with an agent is not an NCAA violation, unless that agent pays for the meal.

Other schools connected to this Yahoo report include Duke, Michigan State, USC, Texas, and North Carolina. Yahoo says it reached out to all schools listed in the documents, and none would comment. We don't know whether the NCAA has started its investigation.

Click here to read the full Yahoo! Sports report.

