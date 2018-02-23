Oldham County woman arrested in connection with December murder in Spencer County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Mount Washington man in December.

Heather Metts, 31, was arrested Feb. 22 for the murder of 33-year-old Joshua Moore after being indicted by a Spencer County grand jury.

Moore was found by Kentucky State Police troopers responding to reports of a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Essex Way around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. He died on the way to the hospital.

Metts is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $100,000.

