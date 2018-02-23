Widow of Uber driver upset after husband's image used in politic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Widow of Uber driver upset after husband's image used in political ad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of an Indiana Uber driver killed by a drunk driver says she is disgusted by a new political ad using a picture of her dead husband.

"You don't have a right to take other people's misery to use it for your own political gain," said Jeffrey Monroe's widow, Deborah. "That's wrong. That's just downright wrong."

Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson were killed earlier this month when police say they were hit by Manuel Orrego-Savala as they stood outside Monroe's Uber on the side of Interstate 70.

Police say he was intoxicated and in the country illegally.

Monroe's wife wants Republican Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun to take down his new immigration-themed that call for a border wall and display picture of Monroe and Jackson, as well as a mug shot Orrego-Savala. 

Braun's campaign released a statement saying he's praying for the victims' families -- and believes Washington needs to stop illegal immigration.

Monroe says she's exploring how she can get the ads pulled.

