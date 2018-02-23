POLICE: Crestwood man facing child porn charges after 'equipment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Crestwood man facing child porn charges after 'equipment' seized from home

Posted: Updated:
Michael Reynolds (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Michael Reynolds (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man has been arrested after state investigators say he was involved in child sexual exploitation.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, investigators with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered that 61-year-old Michael G. Reynolds was "purchasing items related to child sexual exploitation online."

As a result, police knocked on the door of Reynolds' Crestwood home on Feb. 22. Police searched the home and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime."

That equipment was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.