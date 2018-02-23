POLICE: Crestwood man facing child porn charges after 'equipment' seized from home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man has been arrested after state investigators say he was involved in child sexual exploitation.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, investigators with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered that 61-year-old Michael G. Reynolds was "purchasing items related to child sexual exploitation online."

As a result, police knocked on the door of Reynolds' Crestwood home on Feb. 22. Police searched the home and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime."

That equipment was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.