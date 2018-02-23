Budget cuts mean Kentucky could become only state without a pois - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Budget cuts mean Kentucky could become only state without a poison control center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Budget cuts could make Kentucky the only state in the country without access to a poison control center.

Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed budget eliminates state funding for the poison control center. Norton Healthcare has operated the Kentucky center for decades.

If the center is eliminated, people who call the hotline will be told the service is no longer available. They will be told to call 911 or go to an emergency room.

The hotline gets nearly 50,000 calls a year.

