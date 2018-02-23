Get Derby Hat ideas way before the first Saturday in May - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Get Derby Hat ideas way before the first Saturday in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Formé Millinery Hat Shop presents the 2018 Derby Couture Hat Trends called "Sprout." This collection is inspired by the details of nature and Seuss.

The art of Millinery is a technique that dates back centuries through molding straw and wool over wooden hat forms. Master Milliner, hat sculptor and educator Jenny Pfanenstiel will take guests through the evening with her creations. Pfanenstiel is internationally recognized for her award winning craft of hand creating and sculpting hats.

The event happens on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pigment Gallery at Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center. Garden attire and hats encouraged.

Derby Courture Hat Show "Sprout"
Cocktails - 6:30 p.m.
Hat Show - 7 p.m.
Hat Display - 7:30 p.m.

Click here to RSVP with your number of guests.

