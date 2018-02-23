Police arrest 4 men after officers allegedly find rifles, pot, cocaine in Russell neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men were arrested in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday evening after police say they were found at or near a home where they found several firearms, crack cocaine and bags of marijuana.

According to arrest reports, police executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of West Chestnut Streets and South 28th Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police say they found seven firearms inside the home, one of which was stolen. Among those firearms was an AR-15 rifle, an SKS rifle and a Glock pistol.

Police arrested 27-year-old Dimetrius Barlow, 18-year-old Alec L. Pettiway, 32-year-old Antonio Bibbs and 42-year-old Wilbert Alford. They are all charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana, enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance and receipt of stolen property (firearm).

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

