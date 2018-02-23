WATCH LIVE: UK's John Calipari to hold news conference at 2:45 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari is scheduled to hold a 2:45 p.m. news conference today to discuss tomorrow's matchup against Missouri.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

It is not known whether or not Calipari will also field questions on a new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report that University of Louisville and UK players were listed in FBI documents outlining a so-called "pay-for-play" scheme.

