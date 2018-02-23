Louisville man arrested for attempted murder for allegedly shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested for attempted murder for allegedly shooting man several times

Posted: Updated:
Coley Stotts (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Coley Stotts (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Portland neighborhood in December.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Coley Stotts was taken into custody on the morning of Feb. 23.

He's charged in connection with a Dec. 17 shooting in the 2400 block of St. Xavier Street, near North 24th Street. Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:45 a.m., where they found a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was in critical condition when he was taken to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. 

According to the arrest report, Stotts was identified as the suspect who shot the man. Police say he shot him several times, and continued to shoot him after he was on the ground.

Stotts is charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

