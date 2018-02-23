Roads close from flood waters throughout Louisville and Kentuckiana

He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Louisville man arrested after police discover stashes of guns, cocaine and thousands in cash

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

Louisville mom accused of threatening to blow up Doss High School

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.

He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood waters are receding throughout the Louisville area, but they still close some roads. Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades. "Turn around, don't drown" is the saying they use.

Click here for the Louisville Metro Public Works list of road and street closings.

I-64 West ramp to Third Street in downtown Louisville is closed until further notice this week.

Muhammad Ali Center to be closed through March 6.

Other area closings from KYTC as of Wednesday afternoon:

Breckinridge County:

KY 261 at 15.2 mile marker

KY 2199 at .1 mile marker

KY 259 at 24.5 mile marker

U.S. 60X between 0-5 mile markers

KY 105 at 16.9 mile marker

KY 333 between 11-12 mile markers

KY 1238 at 1.5 mile marker

Bullitt County:

KY 44 West at Pitts Point Road

KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) at Pumpkin Road (mile marker 3.8) and at the bridge over Long Lick Creek (mile marker 5.5)

Hardin County:

KY 1860 between 1-3 mile markers

KY 920 between 19-20 mile markers

Jefferson County:

I-64 West exit to Third Street closed

I-71 South exit and entrance ramps at Zorn Avenue closed due to water over Zorn Avenue

La Rue County:

KY 222 at 4 mile marker

Meade County:

KY 823 between 0-1 mile markers

KY 230 between 1-2 mile markers

KY 228 between 3-4 mile markers

KY 1638 between 4-5 mile markers

Oldham County:

KY 524 in Westport at mile marker 5.1

KY 3222 (Rose Island Road) near Belknap Beach between mile markers 1 and 2

Spencer County:

KY 2885 (West River Road) at the bridge over Simpson Creek (mile marker 2.6) – roadway approach is damaged from recent flooding. Repairs could take 2-3 weeks.

Trimble County:

KY 36 in Milton (at U.S. 421 and Milton-Madison bridge approach)

KY 1838 at Corn Creek Bridge between mile markers 2 and 3

