Roads close from flood waters throughout Louisville and Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood waters are receding throughout the Louisville area, but they still close some roads. Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades. "Turn around, don't drown" is the saying they use.

Click here for the Louisville Metro Public Works list of road and street closings.

I-64 West ramp to Third Street in downtown Louisville is closed until further notice this week.

Muhammad Ali Center to be closed through March 6.

Other area closings from KYTC as of Wednesday afternoon:

Breckinridge County:

  • KY 261 at 15.2 mile marker
  • KY 2199 at .1 mile marker
  • KY 259 at 24.5 mile marker
  • U.S. 60X between 0-5 mile markers
  • KY 105 at 16.9 mile marker
  • KY 333 between 11-12 mile markers
  • KY 1238 at 1.5 mile marker

Bullitt County:

  • KY 44 West at Pitts Point Road
  • KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) at Pumpkin Road (mile marker 3.8) and at the bridge over Long Lick Creek (mile marker 5.5)

Hardin County:

  • KY 1860 between 1-3 mile markers
  • KY 920 between 19-20 mile markers

Jefferson County:

  • I-64 West exit to Third Street closed
  • I-71 South exit and entrance ramps at Zorn Avenue closed due to water over Zorn Avenue

La Rue County:

  • KY 222 at 4 mile marker

Meade County:

  • KY 823 between 0-1 mile markers
  • KY 230 between 1-2 mile markers
  • KY 228 between 3-4 mile markers
  • KY 1638 between 4-5 mile markers

Oldham County:

  • KY 524 in Westport at mile marker 5.1
  • KY 3222 (Rose Island Road) near Belknap Beach between mile markers 1 and 2

Spencer County:

  • KY 2885 (West River Road) at the bridge over Simpson Creek (mile marker 2.6) – roadway approach is damaged from recent flooding. Repairs could take 2-3 weeks.

Trimble County:

  • KY 36 in Milton (at U.S. 421 and Milton-Madison bridge approach)
  • KY 1838 at Corn Creek Bridge between mile markers 2 and 3

