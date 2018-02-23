Roads close from rising water throughout Louisville and Kentuckiana

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

Louisville man charged with complicity to murder after double shooting

Louisville man charged with complicity to murder after double shooting

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

Roads close across southern Indiana as flood waters continue to rise

Roads close across southern Indiana as flood waters continue to rise

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

UPDATE: UK officials respond to Yahoo! Sports report that UK players listed in FBI documents

UPDATE: UK officials respond to Yahoo! Sports report that UK players listed in FBI documents

Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising flood waters bring road closings throughout the Louisville area. Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades. "Turn around, don't drown" is the saying they use.

Here are road and street closings reported to WDRB News so far.

Click here for the Louisville Metro Public Works list of road and street closings.

I-64 West ramp to Third Street in downtown Louisville is closed into next week, until the river crests and recedes.

Muhammad Ali Center to be closed through Monday.

Other area closings from KYTC as of 12:30 p.m. Friday:

Bullitt County:

KY 44 (Old Mill Road) mile marker 10.1 at Bullitt Lick Creek near Old Pitts Point Road

KY 480 mile markers 9-10 (near Woodsdale Road)

KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) mile marker 5.5 at the David Arnold Memorial Bridge

Oldham County:

KY 362 (Ash Avenue) mile marker 3 near the Oldham/Shelby County line

KY 524 (Westport Road) mile marker 4 in Westport

Spencer County:

KY 2885 (West River Road) mile marker 2.6 at bridge over Simpson Creek

Trimble County:

KY 2871 (Connector Road) mile marker 0.2 at the Little Kentucky River

Blackiston Mill Road is closed at Silver Creek between New Albany and Clarksville, Ind. Town of Clarksville says Duke Energy will cut off power to about 15 homes and five businesses along Walnut Grove Drive at the north end of Blackiston Mill Road at 8 p.m. Friday. Access will be restricted to Walnut Grove Drive.

Floyd County, Ind., road closings as of Friday morning:

John Pectol Road between Hamby Road and Carter Road

Hamby Road from 3800-block to Buttontown Road

Bridge on Malinee Ott Road has embankment washing out on one side

7 Mile Lane from SR 111 to Daily Road

5 Mile Lane from SR 111 to Daily Road

Farnsley Knob Road provides only access to Daily Road

5 Mile Lane between Daily Road and Blunk Knob

John Pectol Road at Old Vincennes Road

From Harrison County, Ind.:

State Road 11 between Arthur Lane and Pine Hill Drive

Jeffersonville, Ind., closings as of Friday morning:

Utica Pike at Turnberry Drive

Utica Pike and Pawnee Drive

Eastern Boulevard east of I-65

Dutch Lane

Stansifer Avenue

10th Street at Spring Street

Presidential Place

Alexander Court

Washington Way

Logan Lane

Hamburg Pike at Coopers Lane and Graves Road

8th Street at Holly Drive

8th Street at Penn Street

Colonial Drive

Roosevelt Drive and Lee Street

Reeds Lane

Sharon Drive behind White Castle

Capitol Hills Drive

Huston Drive and Schuler Drive

Tall Oaks Drive

Allison Lane at Middle Road

Waverly Road

Hamburg Pike at St. Andrews Road

List of roads from Jefferson County, Ind., as of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

480-500 N closed at SR 7 & railroad tracks

Old State Road 56

Fulton Road

Doe Run Road at SR 56 & Little Doe Run

Chicken Run Road

Hanover-Saluda Road

Deputy Pike from Nevilles Grove to SR 7

Dawson Smith Road

Shun Pike

Bishop Hill Road low water crossing

East Prong Road low water crossing

Bee Camp

Bloody Run creek crossing

Barbersville Road

Geyman Hill Road *creek crossing

Whipporwill *low water crossing

410 N

500 N

River Bottom Road

Saluda Hill Road

Walkers Landing

Bethany Road & 1525 Intersection

Henry Road (dead end)

Camp Meeting Road *low water crossing

Brooksburg Riverview Drive

Vernon Ridge *low water crossing

Chandler Road

Little Egypt Road

Ten Cent Road

Marble Hill Road

Foster Road

Carmel Road

Upper Dry Fork

From Meade and Breckinridge Counties, via Meade EMA about 9 a.m. Friday:

Meade County:

KY 230 near Concordia, water is over the bridge

KY 228 near Wolf Creek, water is almost to the top of the rail on the bridge

KY 823 flooded near 2734, New State Riad "Dead Horse Hollow Road"

Crosier Bottom Road past the 800 block

Keith Road

Knob Road

Pine Ridge Road

North Thompson Lane

Watson Road

Wolf Creek boat ramp

Breckinridge County:

The Tar Springs bridge and Shot Pouch bridge are both under water.

Rosetta: Corners Road at the Corners-333 intersection is under water.

KY 2779 (New Bethel Road) is also under water.

Tules Creek Road and KY 261 at Dodge Creek both are under water

From Scott County, Ind., as of 3 p.m. Friday:

Boatman Road between Moonglo Rd and the city of Austin

Lovers Lane at Prewitt Drive

Frogpond Road near Huntertown Road

Horner Road

Main Street from Marshfield Road to Cutshall

Coffeepot Rd

Community Way before the YMCA

Thomastown Bottoms

Crothersville Road

Jack Morgan Road

Slab Road at State Road 256

Watertower Road at Harrod Road

Moonglo Road West of Boatman Road

Bloomington Trail Road - southern portion

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.