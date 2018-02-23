Roads close from rising water throughout Louisville and Kentucki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Roads close from rising water throughout Louisville and Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising flood waters bring road closings throughout the Louisville area. Authorities say drivers should never drive into standing water or drive around barricades. "Turn around, don't drown" is the saying they use.

Here are road and street closings reported to WDRB News so far.

Click here for the Louisville Metro Public Works list of road and street closings.

I-64 West ramp to Third Street in downtown Louisville is closed into next week, until the river crests and recedes.

Muhammad Ali Center to be closed through Monday.

Other area closings from KYTC as of 12:30 p.m. Friday:

 Bullitt County:

                KY 44 (Old Mill Road) mile marker 10.1 at Bullitt Lick Creek near Old Pitts Point Road        

                KY 480 mile markers 9-10 (near Woodsdale Road)

                KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) mile marker 5.5 at the David Arnold Memorial Bridge

Oldham County:

                 KY 362 (Ash Avenue) mile marker 3 near the Oldham/Shelby County line

                 KY 524 (Westport Road) mile marker 4 in Westport

Spencer County:

               KY 2885 (West River Road) mile marker 2.6 at bridge over Simpson Creek

Trimble County:

               KY 2871 (Connector Road) mile marker 0.2 at the Little Kentucky River

Blackiston Mill Road is closed at Silver Creek between New Albany and Clarksville, Ind. Town of Clarksville says Duke Energy will cut off power to about 15 homes and five businesses along Walnut Grove Drive at the north end of Blackiston Mill Road at 8 p.m. Friday. Access will be restricted to Walnut Grove Drive.

Floyd County, Ind., road closings as of Friday morning:

John Pectol Road between Hamby Road and Carter Road
Hamby Road from 3800-block to Buttontown Road
Bridge on Malinee Ott Road has embankment washing out on one side
7 Mile Lane from SR 111 to Daily Road
5 Mile Lane from SR 111 to Daily Road
Farnsley Knob Road provides only access to Daily Road
5 Mile Lane between Daily Road and Blunk Knob
John Pectol Road at Old Vincennes Road

From Harrison County, Ind.:

State Road 11 between Arthur Lane and Pine Hill Drive

Jeffersonville, Ind., closings as of Friday morning:

Utica Pike at Turnberry Drive 
Utica Pike and Pawnee Drive
Eastern Boulevard east of I-65
Dutch Lane 
Stansifer Avenue
10th Street at Spring Street
Presidential Place
Alexander Court
Washington Way
Logan Lane
Hamburg Pike at Coopers Lane and Graves Road
8th Street at Holly Drive
8th Street at Penn Street
Colonial Drive
Roosevelt Drive and Lee Street
Reeds Lane
Sharon Drive behind White Castle
Capitol Hills Drive
Huston Drive and Schuler Drive
Tall Oaks Drive
Allison Lane at Middle Road
Waverly Road
Hamburg Pike at St. Andrews Road

List of roads from Jefferson County, Ind., as of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

480-500 N closed at SR 7 & railroad tracks
Old State Road 56 
Fulton Road 
Doe Run Road at SR 56 & Little Doe Run
Chicken Run Road
Hanover-Saluda Road
Deputy Pike from Nevilles Grove to SR 7
Dawson Smith Road
Shun Pike
Bishop Hill Road low water crossing
East Prong Road low water crossing
Bee Camp
Bloody Run creek crossing
Barbersville Road
Geyman Hill Road *creek crossing
Whipporwill *low water crossing
410 N
500 N
River Bottom Road
Saluda Hill Road
Walkers Landing
Bethany Road & 1525 Intersection
Henry Road (dead end)
Camp Meeting Road *low water crossing
Brooksburg Riverview Drive
Vernon Ridge *low water crossing
Chandler Road
Little Egypt Road
Ten Cent Road
Marble Hill Road 
Foster Road
Carmel Road
Upper Dry Fork

From Meade and Breckinridge Counties, via Meade EMA about 9 a.m. Friday:

Meade County:

KY 230 near Concordia, water is over the bridge
KY 228 near Wolf Creek, water is almost to the top of the rail on the bridge
KY 823 flooded near 2734, New State Riad "Dead Horse Hollow Road"
Crosier Bottom Road past the 800 block
Keith Road
Knob Road
Pine Ridge Road
North Thompson Lane
Watson Road
Wolf Creek boat ramp

Breckinridge County:

The Tar Springs bridge and Shot Pouch bridge are both under water.
Rosetta: Corners Road at the Corners-333 intersection is under water.
KY 2779 (New Bethel Road) is also under water.
Tules Creek Road and KY 261 at Dodge Creek both are under water

From Scott County, Ind., as of 3 p.m. Friday:

Boatman Road between Moonglo Rd and the city of Austin
Lovers Lane at Prewitt Drive
Frogpond Road near Huntertown Road
Horner Road
Main Street from Marshfield Road to Cutshall
Coffeepot Rd
Community Way before the YMCA
Thomastown Bottoms
Crothersville Road
Jack Morgan Road
Slab Road at State Road 256
Watertower Road at Harrod Road
Moonglo Road West of Boatman Road
Bloomington Trail Road - southern portion

