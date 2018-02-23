BOZICH | Louisville players help Padgett deal with loss of uncle, brother-in-law

Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville has three remaining games in the regular season. How many do the Cards have to win to make the NCAA Tournament field? Deng Adel said at least two.More >>
Louisville has three remaining games in the regular season. How many do the Cards have to win to make the NCAA Tournament field? Deng Adel said at least two.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.More >>
Kentucky needed a win against Alabama Saturday in Rupp Arena to end a four-game losing streak -- and to stop concerns about the Wildcats making the NCAA Tournament. UK got it.More >>
Kentucky needed a win against Alabama Saturday in Rupp Arena to end a four-game losing streak -- and to stop concerns about the Wildcats making the NCAA Tournament. UK got it.More >>
Kentucky projects as a higher NCAA Tournament seed than Louisville but the Cardinals have a chance for more of the Quadrant 1 victories the Selection Committee values.More >>
Kentucky projects as a higher NCAA Tournament seed than Louisville but the Cardinals have a chance for more of the Quadrant 1 victories the Selection Committee values.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.More >>
A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>