Former baseball pro reopens Scottsburg sports complex

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The community of Scottsburg is getting a new, indoor sports complex. Its new owner and the athletes say spring training goes far beyond the game of baseball.

Between the sound of the leather and the fit of the mit, there's nothing quite like baseball season. "It's here. It never ends," Jim Roberts said.

Roberts' son is a 12-year-old lefty. "This gives me a great opportunity to take baseball to the next level," Dylan Roberts said.

Scottsburg Indoor Sports Academy recently opened and is owned by a former baseball professional. "He's amazing. Learning how to pitch and pitch the right way and the mechanics of how to do it, mentally and physically, it's amazing," Dylan said.

Nick Tisone used to play in the minor leagues, pitching for the Atlanta Braves. After an elbow injury, it was his nephew who brought him to the Derby City.

"I came up to help him and coach and so we came up to Louisville to start a team for him and to help him," Tisone said.

He didn't stop there, creating several teams. "One of our players from the team last year was traveling from Scottsburg to play down in Louisville and I heard about this academy. I heard that it was kind of getting ready to go away," Tisone said.

That's not what this community wanted. "We've seen a lot bad press come into Scottsburg and Scott County for reasons that we don't appreciate, that we don't like and it's not who we are," Jim Roberts said.

The indoor space was run by a previous owner. Tisone bought the nearly 5,000 square foot facility and remodeled it to teach dozens of young athletes the fundamentals. "Our goal is to teach them that, but be a great person as well," Tisone said.

Scottsburg is rooting for the underdog. "To be able to get these kids and give them hope and give them something to do to get them out of whatever bad situation it may be, that's all they have," Roberts said. "We can impact more kids through football and baseball than we can any other sport and Nick's a piece of that."

Tisone is currently training about 50 athletes. He has reached out to local little leagues in surrounding areas and is hoping that number grows into the hundreds.

The complex's ribbon cutting with the city is March 1.

For more information about Scottsburg Indoor Sports Academy, click here.

Copyright 2018. WDRB News. All rights reserved.