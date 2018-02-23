Indiana stores preparing to uncork Sunday alcohol sales

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Liquor stores in Indiana have been bottled up on Sundays since the days of Prohibition, but that will soon change with the stroke of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s pen.

The bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales is now on Holcomb's desk, and he could sign it as early as next week.

In the meantime, liquor stores on both sides of the river are preparing to uncork the new normal.

It will create a new normal for liquor stores on both sides of the river, like Bridge Liquors in New Albany, which Sam Schaefer's family has owned since 1963. T, and the start of Sunday sales means Schaefer's business, and life are about to change.

“Well, I'm probably going to be working a lot more, I know that,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer admits he is not really looking forward to being open seven days a week.

“We definitely liked our days off,” he said.

But opening on Sunday will likely mean more business.

“I heard somewhere that it's like the second biggest retail day of the week," Schaefer said. "I'm not sure about that. We'll see how sales go.”

The question is whether the sales will offset the additional expense.

“There is more upkeep we have to do, hiring more employees,” Schaefer said.

Customer David Andres said he will like the convenience of Sunday sales, but it won't change his routine.

“It won't affect me at all," Andres said. "I'll plan ahead and get what I need when it ain't Sunday. And then I'll stay home."

Schaefer said it will take some time for customers to get used to stopping by on Sundays.

“People are still used to going over to Louisville to get their beer,” he said.

Indeed, the new Sunday competition will have an affect across the river.

Sandra Fant owns the Liquor Store on West Broadway in Louisville and said just a small percentage of her business is from Indiana. But some stores could take a big Sunday hit.

“The stores along the expressway, it's going to really have an impact on them because they do,” she said.

The change could happen as early as March 4. In the meantime, it will be a rush to get ready.

“It's going to be a struggle,” Schaefer said. “But it's probably going to mean more hours for more employees.”

Alcohol sales will be limited on Sundays. The law says stores can sell liquor only from noon to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.