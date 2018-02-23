PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14 -- and says she doesn't regret it

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped out of school at age 14 to pursue acting -- and she doesn't regret it.

According to a report from People magazine, the Louisville native made the comments during a soon-to-be-aired 60 Minutes interview.

Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED, but she says the time she spent forging her acting career was well worth it.

"I wanted to forge my own path," Lawrence said. "I found what I wanted to do and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career from the age of 14."

