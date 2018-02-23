Southern Indiana elementary school students raise money for custodian after his open-heart surgery

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

MSD says this is expected to be the 10th highest river crest in the city's history. To put this in perspective, the 1997 flood ranked seventh.

MSD crews began sealing floodwalls along the Ohio River on Feb. 23, 2018 as Louisville prepares for the worst flooding in decades.

MSD crews installing flood wall closures along Ohio River as Louisville braces for worst flooding in decades

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

UK and U of L stars listed in FBI documents outlining payments to players, Yahoo Sports reports

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Second graders Kendall Catlett, Asher Ogle, Blake Schuler and their Floyd Knobs Elementary School classmates got to represent their favorite team, brand, or color Friday.

A lot of schools have "wear you baseball hat to class day," but this was different. The hat was a symbol to honor their custodian there, "Mr. Mike."

"He's really nice to clean up our school," Kendall said.

Mike McKinley is the same man and artist who painted that larger-than-life bat outside the Louisville Slugger Museum. Now he's recovering from going under the knife.

"We kind of just knew that there was an emergency happening," said PTO President Misty Warren Ronau. "It was during our school science fair. He collapsed."

Doctors stabilized McKinley and determined open-heart surgery would be a must.

"Nobody expected it," Blake said. "It was pretty sad."

Teachers and students knew, though, that a new pain would be coming for McKinley and his wife in the form of medical bills.

"They are workers who don't get benefits like sick pay," Ronau said.

They all put their heads together and started a GoFundMe page.

"They set the original amount at $3,000, mostly because they didn't know what to set it at," Ronau said.

It was surpassed in almost no time. And in class Friday, as the hats went on, more money came out of pockets. The goal now has nearly doubled.

It won't be all McKinley will need, but the students and their teachers aren't done yet. You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

