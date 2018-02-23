Atherton High School students wear ribbons to remember Florida s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Atherton High School students wear ribbons to remember Florida shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the most recent school massacre leaving 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, Jefferson County Public Schools students are crafting their own way to take aim at school violence.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Atherton High School students created orange ribbons for students to wear, with each ribbon bearing the name of a school shooting victim.

They wanted to find a peaceful way to show they want an end to school violence. More than 800 ribbons were made.

Atherton High School alumnus Kentucky U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth helped pass them out to students between classes.

"So many people are so passionate about stopping school violence because it's becoming, like, a norm, and it's not okay and we could be victims," said Hailey Streble, a senior at the school.

Atherton students plan to form a club to push for change to make schools safer.

