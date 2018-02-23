Spencer County teacher offers solution to school shootings in video titled 'I could have been a school shooter'

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.

MSD says this is expected to be the 10th highest river crest in the city's history. To put this in perspective, the 1997 flood ranked seventh.

MSD says this is expected to be the 10th highest river crest in the city's history. To put this in perspective, the 1997 flood ranked seventh.

MSD crews began sealing floodwalls along the Ohio River on Feb. 23, 2018 as Louisville prepares for the worst flooding in decades.

MSD crews began sealing floodwalls along the Ohio River on Feb. 23, 2018 as Louisville prepares for the worst flooding in decades.

MSD crews installing flood wall closures along Ohio River as Louisville braces for worst flooding in decades

MSD crews installing flood wall closures along Ohio River as Louisville braces for worst flooding in decades

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

CRAWFORD | Six thoughts on Kentucky, Louisville and the Yahoo! Sports report

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

UK and U of L stars listed in FBI documents outlining payments to players, Yahoo Sports reports

UK and U of L stars listed in FBI documents outlining payments to players, Yahoo Sports reports

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Spencer County High School math teacher posted a video on YouTube titled, "I could have been a school shooter."

Donovan Hawkins, who has spent four of the last 15 years teaching at Spencer County, posted the video two days after the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

“It's by the grace of God that I was not a school shooter, which I very well could have been as a result of my days in high school,” Hawkins said in the video. “We're dying, because we're putting our kids in these hell holes that we call school."

He said he was socially impaired in high school, just like many students he says he teaches.

“I’m with them every day, and they don’t want to be there, and they don't want to put up with this peer pressure and social constraints,” Hawkins said.

His solution is to let kids learn from home and encourage home schooling.

“With all the technology that we have, instead of kids going to school, school can go to them,” Hawkins said.

While the video is being received with overwhelming support from current and former students, Hawkins said his supervisor told him his contract would nt be renewed as a result.

But when we reached out to Spencer County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Adams, he said Hawkins’ video is not grounds for termination when contracts are renewed in April.

“I'm glad I did the video. I'm not scared,” Hawkins said. “We'll save many, many lives if we just take them out of schools if they don't want to be there.”

So for a student who dreaded going to high school, Hawkins said he knew that's where he needed to be.

“I need to be somebody who I needed," he said. "I need to be for somebody else, somebody who I needed when I was growing up that I didn't have."

The video was posted in response to Gov. Matt Bevin’s video on the Florida high school shooting.

To watch the full video, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.