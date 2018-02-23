Spencer County teacher offers solution to school shootings in vi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spencer County teacher offers solution to school shootings in video titled 'I could have been a school shooter'

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A Spencer County High School math teacher posted a video on YouTube titled, "I could have been a school shooter."

Donovan Hawkins, who has spent four of the last 15 years teaching at Spencer County, posted the video two days after the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

“It's by the grace of God that I was not a school shooter, which I very well could have been as a result of my days in high school,” Hawkins said in the video. “We're dying, because we're putting our kids in these hell holes that we call school."

He said he was socially impaired in high school, just like many students he says he teaches.

“I’m with them every day, and they don’t want to be there, and they don't want to put up with this peer pressure and social constraints,” Hawkins said.

His solution is to let kids learn from home and encourage home schooling.

“With all the technology that we have, instead of kids going to school, school can go to them,” Hawkins said.

While the video is being received with overwhelming support from current and former students, Hawkins said his supervisor told him his contract would nt be renewed as a result.

But when we reached out to Spencer County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Adams, he said Hawkins’ video is not grounds for termination when contracts are renewed in April.

“I'm glad I did the video. I'm not scared,” Hawkins said. “We'll save many, many lives if we just take them out of schools if they don't want to be there.”

So for a student who dreaded going to high school, Hawkins said he knew that's where he needed to be.

“I need to be somebody who I needed," he said. "I need to be for somebody else, somebody who I needed when I was growing up that I didn't have."

The video was posted in response to Gov. Matt Bevin’s video on the Florida high school shooting.  

To watch the full video, click here

