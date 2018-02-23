Louisville City FC opens new team store at Fourth Street Live! - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville City FC opens new team store at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new place in town to get all your purple gear for Louisville City FC soccer games. 

The club opened its new team store at Fourth Street Live! on Friday.

Lou City is coming off of a big win last season, after taking home the USL Championship with a dramatic 88th-minute goal.

This year's season starts in March with a Saturday game against Nashville SC.

