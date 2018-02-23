18-hour dance marathon at U of L raises money for pediatric canc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-hour dance marathon at U of L raises money for pediatric cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff from the University of Louisville tore up the dance floor Friday night at the Raise Red 18-hour Dance Marathon.

The annual event raises money for the university's pediatric cancer research clinic. And this year's event hit especially close to home.

Many were there to support a fellow Cardinal Patrick McSweeney, and 18-year-old freshman who has been battling leukemia since he was 5 years old.

"They're dancing to help find a cure through research so that more and more children can survive and so there can be more and more people like me," McSweeney said.

McSweeney learned last month he had another relapse and is undergoing an experimental T-cell treatment now.  

Students hoped to raise $550,000 in the event.

