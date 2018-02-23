18-hour dance marathon at U of L raises money for pediatric cancer research

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.More >>
A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.More >>
Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.More >>
Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.More >>
Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.More >>
Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.More >>
A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.More >>
A Yahoo! Sports story written from a viewing of discovery documents in the federal college basketball corruption investigation not only implicate former players from Kentucky and Louisville, but current players from several NCAA powerhouse programs.More >>
As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.More >>
As the flooded Ohio River washed trash and debris ashore this week, tires, a cooler and driftwood could be seen approaching from further upstream, signs, perhaps, of some of the businesses and homes evacuated and now underwater.More >>
MSD says this is expected to be the 10th highest river crest in the city's history. To put this in perspective, the 1997 flood ranked seventh.More >>
MSD says this is expected to be the 10th highest river crest in the city's history. To put this in perspective, the 1997 flood ranked seventh.More >>
Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.More >>
Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.More >>
The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.More >>
The water is creeping up, inching closer and closer. Roads all across southern Indiana are getting blocked off, because if they're not flooded now, they will be soon.More >>