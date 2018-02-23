IMAGES | 91-year-old Louisville woman remembers Great Flood of 1937

Among those firearms was an AR-15 rifle, an SKS rifle and a Glock pistol, according to police.

Candi Fluhr's family said that she's innocent and didn't steal any money from the business. Fifth Third Bank is not commenting because of pending litigation.

Meyer Plumbing sues Fifth Third Bank after employee is accused of embezzling $820,000

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

UK and U of L stars listed in FBI documents outlining payments to players, Yahoo Sports reports

In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville. Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.

PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14 -- and says she doesn't regret it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville.

Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago. Jacobs remembers how word spread fast of catastrophic flooding in west Louisville, where her grandparents lived.

"There was no way to get there," she said. "And of course, in 1937, very few people had telephones."

So Jacobs' dad went to check on the family. They lived in a two-story home with an attic.

"It was my grandma and my granddaddy and my aunt Mildred," Jacobs said. "They moved up from the first floor to the second floor."

Water continued to rise, Jacobs said, almost to the attic.

"It had a small window. and so the boats now were coming, going down and evacuating people as they could," she said.

Her grandpa and aunt were able to make it into the rescue boat.

"Then they tried to get grandma out," Jacobs said. "She's about my height, but she was fat. But she was beautiful, had beautiful white hair and was so pretty, and they couldn't get her through that little bitty window."

Jacobs says rescue crews had to return with an axe.

"It took them forever with an axe to make that window big enough for grandma," Jacobs laughed.

Family members were dropped off at the railroad station where they were taken to nearby states until the Great Flood waters subsided.

"That was the flood to remember," Jacobs said.

After the flood, a 29-mile flood wall was built around the city, which still protects it today.

