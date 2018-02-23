IMAGES | 91-year-old Louisville woman remembers Great Flood of 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | 91-year-old Louisville woman remembers Great Flood of 1937

Posted: Updated:
Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago. Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville.

Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago. Jacobs remembers how word spread fast of catastrophic flooding in west Louisville, where her grandparents lived.

"There was no way to get there," she said. "And of course, in 1937, very few people had telephones."

So Jacobs' dad went to check on the family. They lived in a two-story home with an attic.

"It was my grandma and my granddaddy and my aunt Mildred," Jacobs said. "They moved up from the first floor to the second floor."

Water continued to rise, Jacobs said, almost to the attic.

"It had a small window. and so the boats now were coming, going down and evacuating people as they could," she said.

Her grandpa and aunt were able to make it into the rescue boat.

"Then they tried to get grandma out," Jacobs said. "She's about my height, but she was fat. But she was beautiful, had beautiful white hair and was so pretty, and they couldn't get her through that little bitty window."

Jacobs says rescue crews had to return with an axe.

"It took them forever with an axe to make that window big enough for grandma," Jacobs laughed.

Family members were dropped off at the railroad station where they were taken to nearby states until the Great Flood waters subsided.

"That was the flood to remember," Jacobs said.

After the flood, a 29-mile flood wall was built around the city, which still protects it today.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.