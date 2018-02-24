Several area Red Cross shelters open for people displaced by flo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several area Red Cross shelters open for people displaced by flooding

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are several Red Cross shelters open for area residents needing help because of flooding.

In Louisville, Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church on Brownsboro Road and the First Christian Church on Middle Road in Jeffersonville are serving as shelters.

There are also other shelters open in our viewing area.

Click here to find the shelter that is closest to your location.

