Canadian skier arrested at Pyeongchang Olympics for stealing car while intoxicated, police say

Among those firearms was an AR-15 rifle, an SKS rifle and a Glock pistol, according to police.

A new Yahoo! Sports exclusive report details alleged payments from a former NBA agent to several prominent college basketball players and programs.

UK and U of L stars listed in FBI documents outlining payments to players, Yahoo Sports reports

Candi Fluhr's family said that she's innocent and didn't steal any money from the business. Fifth Third Bank is not commenting because of pending litigation.

Meyer Plumbing sues Fifth Third Bank after employee is accused of embezzling $820,000

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville. Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago.

Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.

PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14 -- and says she doesn't regret it

(FOX NEWS) -- Canadian ski cross competitor David Duncan, his wife and a coach were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a car while intoxicated at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, police said.

Duncan, 35, his wife Maja, 32, and Ski Cross High Performance Director Willy Raine, 48, were accused of taking a car outside a bar just after midnight Saturday and driving it near the Pyeongchang athletes village, CBC reported.

South Korean police stopped the vehicle, reportedly an AHMO Hummer, and found the three intoxicated people.

Raine was allegedly driving the vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, according to CBC. The legal blood-alcohol limit in South Korea is 0.05.

The three were taken into custody in Gongneung and banned from leaving South Korea. They were released late Saturday, CBC reported. It’s unclear if they had to pay a fine or face other consequences.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt confirmed an "incident occurred" just after midnight.

"We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they're cooperating," Overholt said in a news conference Saturday. "We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However, until we know the results of the investigation, we're not really in a position to comment much further."

Duncan, from Ontario, competed in ski cross Wednesday and finished in eighth place.

He later said on Instagram: “So this is what an Olympics is supposed to feel like. A solid 8th place here in @pyeongchang2018 My best skiing of the season and an effort I’m proud of. Thank you all of @teamcanada and #teamduncan for the unrelenting support, you rock!”

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.