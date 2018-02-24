Kentucky Humane Society providing emergency shelter for owned pe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Humane Society providing emergency shelter for owned pets affected by flooding

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society says it will provide emergency shelter to owned pets that have been affected by floods.

The society's pet resorts will begin accepting the animals starting Saturday.

Owners are required to call the Fern Creek Pet Resort at 502-499-1910 or the Eastpoint Pet Resort at 502-253-2221. Phone calls will be accepted until 6 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited.

Animals are required to be up to date on their vaccinations. This includes two vaccinations for the dog flu.

More information can be found on the Kentucky Humane Society's website.

