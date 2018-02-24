UK's men's basketball team makes social media post Saturday regarding Yahoo! Sports report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A post was made Saturday morning on the official Twitter account for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team in reference to a report released Friday by Yahoo! Sports, which claimed U of L and UK players were listed in FBI documents outlining a so-called "pay-for-play" scheme.

The post said:

In reference to the Yahoo! Sports men's basketball article, the University of Kentucky immediately reviewed the matter and, based on the available information, determined that there were no eligibility issues or rules violations for any current student-athletes or staff ... — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 24, 2018

... to Friday’s report. Kentucky will continue to work diligently with both the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference. — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 24, 2018

The Yahoo! Sports story claims that a notation of “BAM” denotes that former Wildcat Bam Adebayo’s name showed up on a spreadsheet in discovery documents from Andy Miller’s ASM sports agency as part of the federal investigation. Those documents say that Adebayo had been given a loan for $12,000 from the agency while still in high school, and another $36,500 after.

The documents also showed that current Wildcat Kevin Knox met with a representative of the agency – which is not an NCAA violation, unless the agency gave the player or his family some benefit. Knox’s father told WLEX-18 in Lexington, Ky., Friday morning that he doesn’t know anything about a meeting with Miller’s company.

Calipari, who issued a statement this morning before the news conference, reiterated to reporters that he doesn’t know Miller and that he has used no agents as part of his recruiting process at Kentucky. A UK spokesman, Dwayne Peevey, said before Calipari's news conference that Calipari would not address the Yahoo! story, but he did answer a few questions, briefly, in a bit of aggravated fashion.



"I know nothing more than you guys know, and that’s why there’s no reason for me to speak on it,” Calipari said when asked a question about the story.



When asked if he's disappointed, at least, to hear this kind of news, for the game in general, Calipari said, "Yeah, for all of basketball, this stuff. But again, the statement I made is from me, where we stand on this and how we feel about it."

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.