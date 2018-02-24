Police say Bardstown man admitted to shooting and killing 4 dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County say a Bardstown man has been arrested after he shot and killed four dogs.

According to a release, 46-year-old Joseph Hutchins was arrested Friday night at his home.

Authorities say a caller told a Nelson County dispatcher that someone had been shooting dogs and toward houses while intoxicated.

When police arrived, officers found Hutchins next to a shed in the backyard. Police say Hutchins admitted to shooting the dogs.

According to officials, deputies went to a neighbor's yard and found four dogs dead inside a kennel.

Hutchins was taken into custody. He faces several counts including dog torture, criminal mischief, menacing, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.

Hutchins is being held at the Nelson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.