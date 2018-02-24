Police say Bardstown man admitted to shooting and killing 4 dogs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Bardstown man admitted to shooting and killing 4 dogs

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Hutchins (Image Source: Nelson County Jail) Joseph Hutchins (Image Source: Nelson County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County say a Bardstown man has been arrested after he shot and killed four dogs.

According to a release, 46-year-old Joseph Hutchins was arrested Friday night at his home.

Authorities say a caller told a Nelson County dispatcher that someone had been shooting dogs and toward houses while intoxicated.

When police arrived, officers found Hutchins next to a shed in the backyard. Police say Hutchins admitted to shooting the dogs.

According to officials, deputies went to a neighbor's yard and found four dogs dead inside a kennel.

Hutchins was taken into custody. He faces several counts including dog torture, criminal mischief, menacing, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.

Hutchins is being held at the Nelson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.