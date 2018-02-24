Evansville police: Armed man shot during traffic stop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Evansville police: Armed man shot during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Police in southwestern Indiana say an officer shot and killed a motorist who armed himself during a traffic stop.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 58-year-old Douglas Kemp died of "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso."

Evansville police say the shooting occurred after two officers stopped Kemp for speeding about 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the officers asked Kemp to step out of his vehicle, but "for unknown reasons, the driver armed himself with the gun as he exited. One officer then discharged (a) service weapon, striking the driver. The driver died at the scene."

A police report says Kemp was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum says the department will release body cam footage of the shooting "at some point."

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.