MSD battling Louisville flood waters as people evacuate homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high water levels of the Ohio River are forcing people from their homes.

LG&E crews used a boat to get around Saturday night near Blankenbaker Lane and River Road.

Ed Hamilton, who lives in the area, says his power went out Friday night. His home is at a higher elevation, and he is still deciding if he will need to evacuate like many of his neighbors.

“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed," Hamilton said. "Checking out our options to see what’s gonna happen."

Many of those who have not evacuated are using generators to keep their lights on.

Henry Dewitt is using a boat to get to his home on River Road by crossing the water covering Lime Kiln Lane.

“We have electricity still and we do have running water still,” Dewitt said.

MSD installed the Second Street flood gate one Saturday, one of four installed in the city.

Executive Director Tony Parrott said all 16 pumping stations are being used but many pumps are very old and it is hard to keep them running.

“We’ve had some failures in some pumps and so that’s why we have so much concern going forward,” Parrott said.

Parrott thinks additional flood gates will not be needed but warns the water is still rising.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.