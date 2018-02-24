MSD battling Louisville flood waters as people evacuate homes

In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville. Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago.

In January 1937, The Great Flood covered much of Louisville. Jane Jacobs was 11 years old, and she's still flooded with memories from 81 years ago.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Teelah Kappeler had only been on the job several weeks and was excited to deliver people's mail.

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Husband of southern Indiana postal worker who drowned delivering mail says her death was preventable

Candi Fluhr's family said that she's innocent and didn't steal any money from the business. Fifth Third Bank is not commenting because of pending litigation.

Candi Fluhr's family said that she's innocent and didn't steal any money from the business. Fifth Third Bank is not commenting because of pending litigation.

Meyer Plumbing sues Fifth Third Bank after employee is accused of embezzling $820,000

Meyer Plumbing sues Fifth Third Bank after employee is accused of embezzling $820,000

See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.

See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.

According to the Yahoo! Sports report, UK players were listed in FBI documents outlining a so-called "pay-for-play" scheme.

According to the Yahoo! Sports report, UK players were listed in FBI documents outlining a so-called "pay-for-play" scheme.

Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.

Lawrence admits she never received a diploma or a GED -- and that at age 14, her career was more important to her than her friends.

PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14 -- and says she doesn't regret it

PEOPLE: Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14 -- and says she doesn't regret it

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

Crews said they're ready to deploy if someone gets trapped along the river.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high water levels of the Ohio River are forcing people from their homes.

LG&E crews used a boat to get around Saturday night near Blankenbaker Lane and River Road.

Ed Hamilton, who lives in the area, says his power went out Friday night. His home is at a higher elevation, and he is still deciding if he will need to evacuate like many of his neighbors.

“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed," Hamilton said. "Checking out our options to see what’s gonna happen."

Many of those who have not evacuated are using generators to keep their lights on.

Henry Dewitt is using a boat to get to his home on River Road by crossing the water covering Lime Kiln Lane.

“We have electricity still and we do have running water still,” Dewitt said.

MSD installed the Second Street flood gate one Saturday, one of four installed in the city.

Executive Director Tony Parrott said all 16 pumping stations are being used but many pumps are very old and it is hard to keep them running.

“We’ve had some failures in some pumps and so that’s why we have so much concern going forward,” Parrott said.

Parrott thinks additional flood gates will not be needed but warns the water is still rising.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.