Dozens gather for 'Day of Action' rally organized by worker's rights groups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fighting for economic justice and job security. Those were just two of the reasons behind a rally held at a Louisville UAW Saturday morning. 

The rally was called a Day of Action, and was organized by worker's rights groups across the country and in Kentuckiana. 

Dozens gathered at UAW Local 862 on Fern Valley Road to stand up for public workers and their pensions. 

Religious and Union leaders called for an end to the policies they say rig the economy and the political system against working people.

"We feel like there is a war happening within our own nation against our unions," Union Leader Sue Foster said. "The very people that are here to protect and stand up for our American workers, and so we are just uniting and saying 'no more, we are here.'" 

A group from Louisville plans to organize a March on Washington sometime in March. 

